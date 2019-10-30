H&M to open at The Moor Sheffield as Giambattista Valli launches new collection - with that Kendall Jenner dress

Calling all Valli girls and boys, the second iconic Giambattista Valli x H&M drop is on its way - and Yorkshire is to get a spanking new H&M fashion store. Stephanie Smith reports.

H&M is to launch its second collection with Italian designer Giambattista Valli, including a standout party dress showcased on the catwalk this month by Kendall Jenner.

The collection will go on sale online on November 7.

There are 60 pieces in the “Valli Girls” womenswear line and 47 in the men’s “Valli Boys” range. They will launch in selected H&M stores and online on November 7.

In keeping with the aesthetic of Giambattista Valli – eponymous founder of the luxury brand – the collection is characteristically feminine, featuring tulle, voluptuous skirts and plenty of pink.Fantasy-fulfilling party and ballgown numbers sit alongside more autumnal designs including a fake fur leopard print coat, a black and green floral maxi-dress and a men’s sequinned suit. The campaign was shot by acclaimed fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus in a range of decadent Roman settings in keeping with Valli’s Italian heritage.

In one image, Jenner poses in an elaborate maze wearing one of the collection’s most dramatic pieces: a scarlet tulle gown with a billowing train. In another, the 23-year-old reality TV star-turned-model is pictured in a black embellished mini dress.

READ MORE: Made in Yorkshire: What you really need is a smock

The pink dress Kendall Jenner wore at the launch.

This second collection (the first drop launched at the Cannes film festival in May) sees prices range from £12.99 for a two-pack of socks to £299.99 for an evening gown.

“I don’t care about fashion. I don’t care about trends. I just do my own thing,” said Valli at the unveiling of his collaboration with the Swedish retailer. Kendall Jenner opened the show in key showstopper, a pretty pink mini dress cinched with a bow, and also led a finale of models in a floor-sweeping red tulle number. Both designs will be available in limited quantities when the collection goes on sale on November 7.

“He’s a master of beauty, he does that timeless couture thing so well,” said Ann-Sofie Johanssen, H&M’s creative advisor. “He wanted to explain his world, he had an idea that he wanted to show his iconic, timeless pieces. He’s kind of old-fashioned in that sense – he’s a true dressmaker.”

However, there are also bleached denim separates, leather jackets and sequined tuxedos for the boys plus embellished sweatshirts and T-shirts. “The price spread is super important,” said Johansson. “Everybody should be able to afford this collection.”

Meanwhile H&M has announced that its new store, at the The Moor in Sheffield, will open its doors at 11am on Thursday, November 14.

Covering more than 2,500 square metres over three floors, H&M The Moor will offer full Ladies, Divided, Men’s and Childrenswear departments. H&M said customers will notice a warmer, more welcoming interior and relaxed environment, and a lower volume of products which will be displayed in a more aspirational way.

On launch morning, the first 500 lucky customers in the queue will receive an exclusive goodie bag, and all customers who join the queue before 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their entire purchase that day.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Forty years later, the UK and Ireland portfolio includes over 240 stores. With sustainability in mind, H&M offers a garment collecting service worldwide that will be available at Sheffield The Moor store. The H&M garment collecting scheme was launched in 2013 and offers customers the chance to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles, by any brand, whilst shopping in-store. All donated items are recycled, with 0 per cent going to landfill.