Halifax firework death: Teenager dies in Yorkshire after police called out to area due to 'fireworks being set off'

A 17-year-old boy has died in Yorkshire following police being called out due to ‘fireworks being set off’.

By Jonathan Pritchard
7 hours ago

The incident happened in Vickerman Street in Halifax at around 8.15pm on Bonfire Night (Nov 5). The teenager was reportedly found in a garden of a property, West Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital but later died.

A cordon was put in place by officers while they attempted to establish the facts of exactly what happened. The force has also had to report the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the force spokesman added.

Police at Vickerman Street in Halifax after a teenage boy died last night
