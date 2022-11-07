The incident happened in Vickerman Street in Halifax at around 8.15pm on Bonfire Night (Nov 5). The teenager was reportedly found in a garden of a property, West Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital but later died.

A cordon was put in place by officers while they attempted to establish the facts of exactly what happened. The force has also had to report the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the force spokesman added.