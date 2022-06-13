Halifax grandmother attacked by savage dogs who killed her pet

Lynn Oakes, from Mount Tabor, was walking her 14-year-old Jack Russell Penny in the village yesterday evening when the two animals - described as looking like Pitbulls or Staffordshire Bull Terriers - ran across the road and started biting her.

She has been left with horrendous injuries to her legs, which doctors have said would have killed her if they had been inflicted on her throat.

Penny did not survive the assault.

The two men who were with the dogs bundled the animals into a van and drove off - not even stopping to call an ambulance.

Despite her injuries, Mrs Oakes managed to get to a neighbour's house 200 yards away where she collapsed.

She is currently recovering in hospital where her family say she is still getting over the shock.

"They have ripped her legs to bits," said one family member who did not wish to be named.

"People have been saying they have seen these dogs about.

"If they had got hold of a child it would have been like a rag doll.

"The men just left her. They didn't even dial for an ambulance."

Lynn has lived in Mount Tabor for more than 50 years and used to work at the Laura Mitchell clinic in Halifax.

She has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who often visit her.

Her family have described her as "beautiful inside and out".

"She is always wanting to help people, she has a really caring nature," said her relative.

The attack happened at around 8.40pm on Stocks Lane.

The dogs, both large and light brown, were off their leads when they ran across the road to Lynn and Penny.

One bit Penny and they both attacked Lynn.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers are investigating.

The men are reported to have been driving a white van and Lynn's family say they drove off towards the Crossroads Inn.

"The dogs are described as being large light brown Pitbull/Staffordshire Bull Terrier," said the police spokesperson.