'Hamilton is an absolute joy': First picture of Harry Gration and baby son released

The first picture of Harry Gration with his baby son Hamilton has been posted on social media by his wife Helen.

BBC Look North announced the birth of Harry Gration and his wife Helen's child on Friday September 27.

The couple received hundreds of comments of support across social media.

Helen posted the first photograph of Harry and their son this morning to Twitter.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening post today, Helen said Hamilton has been as 'absolute joy' and they have loved bringing him home.

She said: "We’re all smitten and it’s been truly amazing to see how his big brothers have become protectors and baby experts!

"We have had a special couple of weeks settling in to being new parents again and can definitely recommend it!”

The couple already have two children, 16-year-old twin boys Harvey and Harrison, and Helen said she realised she wanted to try for another child with their teenage boys ready to leave for university soon.

A fertility consultant told Helen she could have another baby, despite her age, but said she would need an egg donor due to hers being “too old and viable”.

The couple started looking for an egg donor back in January 2018 and were advised to look into a clinic in Cyprus due to the lengthy process of finding a donor in the UK.

The couple travelled to Cyprus to have the IVF done and were delighted when they found out it had been successful.