An appeal has been launched to try and identify a man who died after being hit by a train in Yorkshire 12 years ago.

The man stepped off the platform of Sowerby Bridge railway station on January 5, 2012, just yards from the former Norland Road Police Station, that doubled as the police station where Catherine Cawood worked in the hit BBC series Happy Valley.

The man was hit by a train bound for Leeds and on the anniversary of the incident, cold-case charity Locate International is appealing for information that may help identify the mystery man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its appeal, it has released images of distinctive items the man was wearing. It is hoped the items will trigger someone’s memory so the identity of the man can be uncovered.

Items and clothing found on the man who died on January 5, 2012

The man was white, in his 40s or 50s - which would mean he was born in the 1950s or 1960s - was about 5ft 8ins - 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build, with collar-length dark, greying hair. He also had a moustache and false teeth.

He was dressed practically in distinctive khaki denim trousers with blue patches on the pockets, a green Primark shirt featuring Che Guevara, a blue ribbed Harbour Bay jumper, a black Cedarwood State body warmer with a hood, a khaki padded jacket, and a grey knitted hat.

He was also wearing a Manchester United scarf, and size 8 Tradesafe brown boots, so it is thought he might have worked on a building site or done manual work. He had a silver watch, a gold and silver metal chain, and a black leather coin purse. Locate International said his overall appearance suggests he could have fallen on hard times and may even have been homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his death, West Yorkshire was still feeling the effects of a severe storm just days into the New Year. Further north in Steeton, hundreds of homes were left without gas after storm damage.

Locate International is asking people to consider the following six key questions:

Did you witness this incident at Sowerby Bridge Station or know anyone who did?

Did you live or work in Sowerby Bridge in 2011-2012 and know anyone who matches this man’s description?

Have you lost contact with a friend, relative or colleague in the Sowerby Bridge area since 2012?

Did you work on the industrial estate by Sowerby Bridge station, or on a nearby building site, and recognise this man’s description?

Did you used to watch Manchester United games with someone, but haven’t seen or heard from them since 2012?

Do you recognise these clothes – specifically the distinctive trousers?

“It may have been 12 years since the death of Sowerby Bridge Man, but that doesn’t mean he is forgotten,” said Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International.

“We certainly haven’t forgotten him, and it’s quite possible that there are friends and family out there who also remember him and do not know what ended up happening to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really hopeful that someone out there – whether in West Yorkshire or elsewhere – can provide us with the clue that allows us to reunite him with his name at last.”