Happy Valley: US viewers advised to watch final series with subtitles to understand 'thick' Yorkshire accents

Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed drama, which aired in the UK earlier this year, has become available to watch in America this week on Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America.
In an otherwise glowing review of the show’s final episodes, Rolling Stone magazine’s chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall warned US audiences they may need some assistance in understanding the dialogue.
He wrote: “I highly endorse watching with the captions on to penetrate some of the show’s more thickly-accented conversations that are necessary to decipher the subplots.”
Mr Sepinwall also praised Sarah Lancashire’s performance as police officer Catherine Cawood.
He said: “What a performance. What a character. What a show.”