Happy Valley: US viewers advised to watch final series with subtitles to understand 'thick' Yorkshire accents

American television viewers have been strongly advised to watch the final series of Happy Valley with subtitles in order to understand the “thickly-accented” conversations in the Yorkshire-set show.
By Chris Burn
Published 24th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:23 BST

Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed drama, which aired in the UK earlier this year, has become available to watch in America this week on Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America.

In an otherwise glowing review of the show’s final episodes, Rolling Stone magazine’s chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall warned US audiences they may need some assistance in understanding the dialogue.

He wrote: “I highly endorse watching with the captions on to penetrate some of the show’s more thickly-accented conversations that are necessary to decipher the subplots.”

Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show, Happy ValleySarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show, Happy Valley
Mr Sepinwall also praised Sarah Lancashire’s performance as police officer Catherine Cawood.

He said: “What a performance. What a character. What a show.”

