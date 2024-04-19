Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright backs £3m fundraising drive to secure new hospice for Calderdale

Today sees the launch of a fundraising drive for the remaining £3m Overgate Hospice in Halifax needs.

Under the £12.75m plans, the current hospice will taken back to brick so it can start a new chapter as a day centre providing a wide range of therapeutic and social activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile a new building will be built on the old car park with 16 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and plenty of space for families to stay overnight.

A state-of-the-art new hospice backed by TV writer Sally Wainwright OBE is set to be built in West Yorkshire

The hospice has been working on the plans since 2017 and chief executive Tracey Wilcocks said they would be definitely starting construction in January. "We’ve had fantastic support from grants, trusts and foundations and from significant individuals in the community and the hospice itself.

"This is our first public appeal. We have enough money to commence the build, depending on how it goes depends when it will complete.

"We are at 76 per cent of the target, which feels like we are nearly there. It’s still a big ask but I think we are one of the largest charities in Calderdale – we have the largest number of volunteers, and we are cautiously optimistic. There is an air of excitement in the building today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilcocks explained that the current layout with a male and female ward and four side rooms, sometimes means they can’t take new admissions.

Sally Wainwright is urging people to back "a haven where families in Calderdale can find comfort and support during their toughest times"

The new space will be far more flexible and means they will be able to almost double admissions as well as creating a “real homely environment”.

At the moment sometimes families have to sleep on campbeds, but in future there will be enough space for daybeds and they also plan to have “cuddle” beds, singles that turn into doubles.

She said: "We are caring for more young people and it will allow children to pile onto the bed with mum and dad to spend some quality time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the coming weeks leaflets will be delivered to tens of thousands of homes explaining how people can get involved in events like the Big Brew coffee and cake morning in August. They will also be running sky dives and treks to Everest Base Camp and the Sahara to raise funds.

An artist's impression of one of the rooms in the new hospice

The project is being backed by Huddersfield-born writer and producer, Sally Wainwright. The Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack writer said: “Every life is a narrative, with chapters both joyous and challenging.

"The Overgate Hospice Big Build Appeal offers us an opportunity to ensure that every story, even amidst its most difficult moments, is met with compassion and care.

“By supporting this vital cause, we’re not just constructing a building – we’re building a haven where families in Calderdale can find comfort and support during their toughest times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad