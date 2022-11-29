Happy Valley: Your chance to see the first episode of final series before it's on the television

Fans of Happy Valley – the hit BBC crime drama set in Halifax – are set to rejoice as it returns to screens in the coming months.

The drama, which stars Sarah Lancashire and James Norton, has received acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

Written and created by Sally Wainwright – whose credits also include Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax – it follows the travails of Catherine Cawood, played by Ms Lancashire, in her career as a police officer in the Calder Valley.

The series has not been on screen since 2016 – but its third outing is set to be its last, Ms Wainwright has confirmed.

In the new series, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir which sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (played by Mr Norton).

Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Also returning will be Siobhan Finneran as Catherine’s sister Clare.

Acting heavyweights Katherine Kelly and Steve Pemberton have also previously appeared in the series.

Fans of the show will have the opportunity to attend a special screening along with the creator and stars in Halifax next month.

The red carpet event on Wednesday 14 December includes a preview of the first episode, ahead of its broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, followed by a Q&A session.

Fans can apply for tickets via the BBC’s Shows and Tours website.

Sally Wainwright said: “It's been brilliant getting back into Catherine's world for the final series of Happy Valley. I'm looking forward hugely to seeing Sarah, James and Siobhan in Halifax for the launch in December.”

Jason Horton, Acting Director for BBC England, said: “Sarah Lancashire has brought to life a brilliant character, created by the exceptional Sally Wainwright.

“We’re so lucky at the BBC that we get to work with such incredibly talented people. I want to pay tribute to all the cast and crew for making such a successful series. I can’t wait to see it on the BBC soon.”

Filming locations for the drama have included Todmorden, Luddenden, Mytholmroyd, Bradford, Keighley, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall.

The first two series each won the Bafta Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the Bafta Television award for Leading Actress for series two.

