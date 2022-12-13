Firefighters were called back to a house in Yorkshire – where two men had previously been rescued from the burning building – after a second fire broke out due to a lithium battery later that day.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house on Luxoe View in Harehills, Leeds, just after 2am on December 12 due to a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey property.

The blaze engulfed half of the home and crews rescued two men from the burning building, as well as providing support to an elderly couple who lived next door and had suffered from smoke inhalation. A further person escaped from the house on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crews, from Leeds and Killingbeck fire stations, believe the fire was started by a lithium battery, which then relit and started a secondary fire a short time after the crews had left the scene. Dry powder extinguishers were used to tackle the secondary blaze, and then crews damped down to ensure it was out.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were responding to a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey, mid-terraced property in Luxor View. Image: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about the dangers of lithium batteries – which are often used in electric bikes, scooters and cars – after seeing a rise in incidents.

Toby May, group manager for Leeds District, said: “While investigations are still on going into the cause of the fire, we believe it may have been started by a lithium battery igniting. Thankfully, smoke detectors were in place at this house, which alerted the occupants early enough so we could get there and assist everyone to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing a rise in incidents which are involving lithium batteries across West Yorkshire, as are other places nationally. These are often used in e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric cars. When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Our advice is to try and store and charge e-bikes and e-scooters in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or garage, and if they must be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed. Please follow our advice on using safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s advice on reducing the risk of lithium battery fires:

• Never leave batteries charging in a building that is unattended or overnight when you are sleeping in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Unplug or disconnect from the battery once charging is complete.

• Do not allow the battery to overheat and ensure it is charged on a hard surface where heat can disperse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Monitor and assess for damage to the battery and the charger, following the manufacturer’s guidance for replacement or repairs.