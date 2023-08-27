Harewood Hillclimb Summer Championships 2023: All the best photos of racing at Yorkshire course

The Summer Championships have taken place at Harewood Speed Hillclimb on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The course, first laid out in the Wharfe Valley in the 1960s, is now managed by the Yorkshire centre of the British Automobile Racing Club.
Various vehicles took part in the events and Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to capture the action.
1. The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb
2. Hillclimb
3. Harewood Hillclimb
4. Harewood Hillclimb
