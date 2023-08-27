All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Harewood Hillclimb Summer Championships 2023: All the best photos of racing at Yorkshire course

The Summer Championships have taken place at Harewood Speed Hillclimb on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST

The course, first laid out in the Wharfe Valley in the 1960s, is now managed by the Yorkshire centre of the British Automobile Racing Club.

Various vehicles took part in the events and Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to capture the action.

The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb

1. The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb

The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb.

2. Hillclimb

The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb

3. Harewood Hillclimb

The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb

4. Harewood Hillclimb

The 61st year of the Harewood Hillclimb - BARC Harewood Speed Hillclimb Championships sponsored by Nimbus Motorsport, taking part this August Bank Holiday Weekend the Summer Championship Hillclimb Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Post