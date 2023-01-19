Love Island is back on ITV with a new group of islanders looking for love including Doncaster-born Haris Namani.

Dating show Love Island returns for its ninth series on Monday, January 16 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. This year’s contestants will be returning to South Africa and guided through the twists and turns of being coupled up in a lavish Villa with Maya Jama hosting the show.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will return as the show’s narrator. Viewers will follow the islanders’ journey as they attempt to steal hearts and win over the nation with one pair ultimately crowned the Love Island winners.

Also returning to screens is Love Island: Aftersun with Maya Jama hosting live from London. You can watch the follow-up show where you catch up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, with interviews from family, celebrity fans and former islanders on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX.

Haris Namani. (Pic credit: Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th June on ITV2 and ITVX)

Who is Haris Namani on Love Island 2023?

Haris, 21, is a TV salesman from Doncaster who has yet to find love and is hoping to find ‘the one’ on the ITV show.

He considers himself a ‘unique guy’ who is confident, not awkward particularly when talking to girls, friendly and approachable and very respectful.

“Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me,” he said.

“I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again’.”

When asked how his friends and family would describe him, Haris said: “Very confident, funny, memorable as well. I like to be memorable. A lot of people like to do stuff with me. I’m not embarrassing.”

When asked why someone should want to date him, he said: “Young, inspiring, I have big ambitions in life. Good looking, funny active - I think I tick a lot of boxes. Enough for a girl to sit down and say, ‘He’s good’.”

Haris is good at any sport including tennis and ping pong and considers himself very competitive.

