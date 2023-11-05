All Sections
Harpreet Kaur: Yorkshire business owner and The Apprentice winner collaborates with Hilton London Metropole hotel as she launches Oh So Yum! after parting ways Lord Sugar

Since she won the £250,000 investment on the 16th series of The Apprentice in 2022 for her dessert business Oh So Yum!, Yorkshire business owner Harpreet Kaur has launched her debut partnership with Hilton London Metropole after parting ways with tycoon Lord Sugar.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT

Harpreet Kaur was crowned the winner of the 16th series of BBC series The Apprentice and is commemorating a new chapter for Oh So Yum!, with hotel Hilton London Metropole now stocking her Cookie Cups products in-house.

The sweet treats are available to buy in the Tyburn Market restaurant and there is something to meet every craving. Dessert lovers will find six flavours on the menu; Kinder, Rolo, Lotus Biscoff, Ferrero Rocher, Oreo and Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

The collaboration is introduced just months after Harpreet, who is from West Yorkshire, confirmed she has now parted ways with Lord Sugar, buying back her shares in the company 18 months after winning the series.

Harpreet Kaur. (Pic credit: Press Box PR)Harpreet Kaur. (Pic credit: Press Box PR)
The business entrepreneur and her sister Gurvinder Kaur are now driving the business forward in a new direction - and giving fans a month-watering look at the Cookie Cups on offer, Oh So Yum! has debuted its new collection with Hilton London Metropole on Instagram.

She said: “We are so excited to announce that Oh So Yum Cookie Cups will now be stocked in Hilton London Metropole Tyburn Market. There will be six different flavours - including Lotus Biscoff, Ferrero Rocher and Oreo, so there’s something to meet every craving. Pop by Tyburn Market, and check out the delicious Oh So Yum counter and get your sugar fix.”

Speaking about the move, Harpreet said: “There is nothing sweeter than seeing our Cookie Cups available to buy at Hilton London Metropole - it’s truly a dream collaboration and to have the opportunity to work alongside such an iconic hotel is incredible.

“The journey Oh So Yum! has been on so far has already been phenomenal, but this marks a very exciting new chapter and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

