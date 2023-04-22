Harrogate flower show: ‘I hit the headlines when I became King Charles for the day with my coronation cape’

The real King Charles 111 may have headed to York recently, but it was a young Yorkshireman who stole the show this week when he modelled as the King at the Harrogate Flower Show.

28-year-old Rupert North was asked to wear a Coronation Cloak made of flowers and a crown made of flowers as this year’s show celebrates the coronation of King Charles III.

"This majestic robe, created using a stunning array of flowers, will be the centrepiece of the show.”

For the staging day photocall only, the robe was worn along with Newby Hall’s exquisite replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb.

Rupert aka King Charles at Harrogate Flower Show

Rupert said: “It was a fun day being photographed and I thought nothing of it after that. It was only the following day when my friends spotted me on the front pages and took a double take.”

The cloak was made using an array of flowers including orchids and leaves by award-winning Helen James Flowers located at Harrogate's historic Prince Albert Row on Station Parade.

The team at the Harrogate florists came up with the incredible design as the centrepiece of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

On seeing the front pages, Harrogate Flower Show said: “Bloomin' marvellous news! We've made the front page of The Times!

“Join us, 20 -23 April to see this majestic floral Coronation robe in all its regal splendour at the Spring Flower Show!”