Harrogate named one of happiest places to live in UK - house prices, local schools and why Gareth Southgate is proud to call the spa town home
Harrogate was named one of the UK's 10 happiest places to live in newly released research.
Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live. People scored their area on things like community spirit, and how much access they have to nature and green spaces, as well as artistic and cultural activities.
Harrogate placed in sixth of the top 10 list. It was the only Yorkshire area to make the top 10. Bagging the top place was St Ives, followed by Galashiels, Woodbridge, Hexham, and Perth.
"Our Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people,” says Rightmove property expert, Tim Bannister.
But why did Harrogate bag a place on the list? We took a look at what makes the spa town so fantastic.