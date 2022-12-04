Harrogate was named one of the UK's 10 happiest places to live in newly released research.

Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live. People scored their area on things like community spirit, and how much access they have to nature and green spaces, as well as artistic and cultural activities.

Harrogate placed in sixth of the top 10 list. It was the only Yorkshire area to make the top 10. Bagging the top place was St Ives, followed by Galashiels, Woodbridge, Hexham, and Perth.

"Our Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people,” says Rightmove property expert, Tim Bannister.

But why did Harrogate bag a place on the list? We took a look at what makes the spa town so fantastic.

1. House prices Houses in Harrogate do not come cheap. The spa town commands among the highest average house prices in Yorkshire. The average asking price in Yorkshire in £381,124, with average rental properties costing approximately £1,327. (Stock photo)

2. Good Schools Many families move to Harrogate because of the great local schools. Harrogate Grammar School is rated Outstanding by Ofsted, and there are also private schools such as Harrogate Ladies' College and Ashville College.

3. Spa Town Harrogate is perhaps best known for being a spa town. The first mineral spring was discovered in 1571 in the Tewit Well. Visitors can head to the Royal Pump Room museum, which is house in a Grade II listed building, to learn all about Harrogate's status as a spa town.

4. Food and drink The spa town also has a great range of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs. Locals love The Harrogate Tap, the only original part of the old Victorian railway station. Of course, many visitors come to the town to visit Bettys Famous tea room.