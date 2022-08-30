Harrogate Rugby announces death of popular President as tributes flood in on social media

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rugby union side said Bill Barrack had passed away in Leeds on August 29.

Mr Barrack had valiantly battled cancer and passed away peacefully at the Wheatfields hospice in Leeds, the club said.

In a social media post, the club said: “With great sadness, HRUFC announces the death of our President Bill Barrack.

President Bill Barrack

"After his courageous battle with cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at the Wheatfields hospice in Leeds yesterday (29th August 2022).

"A full obituary and details about how the club will honour this great servant will follow.”

Tributes were paid by members of the club on social media.