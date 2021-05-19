Harrogate’s Army Foundation College plants jubilee trees for Sir Captain Tom

The ceremony took place at Harrogate’s Army Foundation College in memory of the Army officer, who was made an honorary colonel of the college after he inspired the nation during the first lockdown last year by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise £33m for the NHS.

Six magnolia saplings, which were planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, were chosen as they are native to Asia and Sir Tom served in India and Burma during the Second World War.

The veteran, who was born and raised in Keighley, died at the age of 100 at Bedford Hospital in February.

Jack Lyles and Michael Oates plant magnolia trees with Chris Griffith and Matthew Gordon on Sir Tom Moore Walk at Harrogate’s Army Foundation College (AFC) Picture Tony Johnson

Schools, charities, scout groups and landowners across the country are now being urged to take part in the scheme, which is organised by climate charity Cool Earth, and plant native trees and copses that will thrive.