Tributes have flooded in as today marks a year since Yorkshire legend Harry Gration passed away.

Harry - who graced our TV screens for more than 40 years - left behind his wife Helen and his children who he “doted” on.

One of Harry’s closest friends and former BBC Look North co-star Christa Ackroyd led tributes to the star.

“Oh gosh where has the time gone? In some ways it seems like yesterday since we heard the news we’d lost my great friend Harry Gration.

Harry Gration

“But in other ways - it seems to have been a long year. There's been so many times I’ve almost reached for the phone to tell him of stories, things that have happened and then realised that I couldn’t.”

Christa and Harry fronted the popular BBC News show for 13 years together.

Christa added: “But like everyone that you lose you never really lose them if you think about them, you keep them close, the memories of the times you’ve shared together.”

Harry was laid to rest on August 1st, Yorkshire Day, a fitting tribute to one of Yorkshire’s greatest.

Harry Gration and Christa Ackroyd

During Harry’s broadcasting career he was renowned for his charity work and an awarded an MBE for his services as well as being presented with an honorary doctorate from University of Bradford alongside Christa.

Prior to joining the BBC Harry had been a history teacher. In memory of Harry, Yorkshire Society has since launched a History Prize in his memory and awarded him the Lifetime of Achievement award posthumously.

Christa added: “I will always treasure my friendship with Harry. It lasted more than 30 years. Just because he’s no longer on this mortal earth doesn’t mean it's ended. I still think of him, I still talk to him now, I wish he was here so I could pick up the phone.

