Harry Gration wins posthumous lifetime achievement award at Yorkshire Awards where his son Harrison will perform

The Look North host was vice-president of the Society before his death last year.
Harrison and his twin brother Harvey both went to their father’s old school, St Peter’s in York, and talented singer Harrison is now a student at the Royal Academy of Music.
Yorkshire Society chief executive Philip Bell said: “While Harry, who was supposed to be presenting the awards, will be sorely missed, when it comes to this prestigious award, there was no competition. It had to be Harry.
“He was not only a huge supporter of the society but he was a champion for the whole region.
“There was no-one quite like Harry - talented but with a great community spirit and not to mention his dedication as a journalist for the past 40 years, following his career as a teacher.”
The Yorkshire Society, a not-for-profit membership organisation for people who love Yorkshire, hosts a range of prestigious events to celebrate the people and places which make up God’s Own County.
One of those events is the Yorkshire Awards which has been running for the past 30 years.
The Yorkshire Awards have been the pre-eminent awards recognising those who have had an impact upon Yorkshire and its people, demonstrating their affection for, and real commitment to, the region.
Under the chairmanship of Sir Rodney Walker, a committee comprising representatives of the awards’ sponsors consider all nominations and collectively decide the most deserving winners on behalf of the people of Yorkshire.
Unlike other awards, each nomination received is fully considered and the selection of award winners is a joint decision based on merit, irrespective of the number of nominations received.
Mr Bell added: “Harry was Bradford born and passionate about all things Yorkshire.
“He was also a history teacher before moving into journalism; he loved a great story and he loved history, so we also decided late last year to honour his memory by naming our History Prize after him.
“We relaunched our History Prize competition after a three year break due to the Covid pandemic.
“The annual competition for essays on the history of Yorkshire was first held in 1987 and will now be known as the Harry Gration History Prize in memory of Harry.”