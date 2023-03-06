There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Harry Gration’s son and wife took to the stage to accept his posthumous lifetime achievement award.

Helen and Harrison Gration travelled to the Yorkshire Awards for the annual event which Harry was due to present at before he tragically passed away last year.

Helen said: “It's probably not been quite long enough since that awful day last June to put ourselves back together to say thank you to the society and all those wonderful messages that we got from the minute it was announced which was stunning.

“In some ways it helped our two boys to start to understand the impact their dad had.”

Harry Gration wins lifetime of achievement award at Yorkshire Awards

Harrison, 19, who is a talented baritone singer at the Royal Academy of Music, sang the very first song he performed to his Dad, Stars from Les Miserables.

The youngster was given a standing ovation as friends of the family and hosts of the Yorkshire Awards Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood struggled to hold back tears.

Christine said: “It was an honour for Duncan and myself to be there as his wife Helen collected his Lifetime Achievement award posthumously for him.

“Helen made us laugh as she said Harry would say ‘are they desperate?’ And yes, he would. But so,so deserved.”

Millie Johnson and Danny Malin

Former ITV presenter Christine added Harrison also sang the song for his Dad on Harry’s final public performance last April: ‘There’s only one Harry Gration - his final performance.’

Alongside the Grations, Christine and Duncan recently released this footage from Harry Gration’s last show A Great Yorkshire Night Out on Youtube and Spotify.

Harry had presented the show with Christine Talbot just two months before he died. “It’s Harry at his best, warm, funny and telling stories from his incredible 42 year career with the BBC.” said Christine.

Following the Yorkshire Awards Helen later posted on Facebook: “It’s hard to talk about him in the past sense, but he truly did mix the ordinary with the extraordinary over a lifetime of work.

The best of Yorkshire was celebrated at Yorkshire Awards

“So proud of our son, Harrison Gration, singing his own tribute to his dad, on behalf of Harvey and Hammie too. Much love to Christine Talbot for all your support. You and Duncan Wood were such kind guides through it all. Thank you.”

Other winners

Following THE emotionally charged start to the ceremony, a Yorkshire-inspired three-course dinner was served at the Hilton Leeds City including Yorkshire cheese and lamb.

One of those was hilarious guest speaker and vice president of Yorkshire Society Millie Johnson who is a best-selling author and joke writer based in Barnsley.

Millie noted how Yorkshire does it best because ‘we invented a pudding before you have with your mains.” She also said everything will be ok with a “pot of Yorkshire tea.”

Emmerdale then won the Arts and Entertainment Award for 50 years of the Yorkshire based drama.

As well as tears, laughter and camaraderie, there were calls to action too as popular TV Doctor Amir Khan from Bradford who won Community Hero Award dedicated his award to the NHS.

He said: “It’s not the government’s NHS, it’s ours. And for goodness sake pay the nurses more.” To which the audience gave a rapturous applause.

Other winners on the night included Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey as Woman of the Year, BBC Journalist Chris Mason Man of the Year, and Jet 2 airlines.

Daisybeck Studios’ Paul Stead won the Richard Whiteley Award which is in memory of the former ITV Calendar and Countdown presenter who was well loved in the region.

Christa posted on Facebook: “What a night. Thank You to the Yorkshire Society for reminding us why this county is so wonderful.

“Honouring my lovely friends Harry Gration and Paul Stead is only part of the story. To then go back to where it all began, Radio Aire,at the witching hour thanks to the lovely Stephanie Hirst was an emotional reminder that friendships last if you surround yourself with those who are good and kind … and if you work hard at supporting each other.