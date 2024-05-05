Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024: Steampunk fans head to the home of the Brontë sisters

A quaint Yorkshire village saw hundreds of people dressed up in an array of flamboyant and colourful costumes this bank holiday as Haworth’s Steampunk Weekend returned for its 12th anniversary. People from across the UK headed to the home of the Brontës to experience ghost tours, tribal dancing, a fun dog show, crown bowling, stalls and train rides.
Sophie Mei Lan
Published 5th May 2024, 17:49 BST

The event is dubbed as the ‘biggest charity event’ of its kind in the UK where people dress up, inspired by Science Fiction literature.

The event which spread throughout the historic village raised vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice.

Rachael Dennis who performed at the event as part of North Wind Tribal Dance Group said: “It was stunning, everyone was dressed up, walking around and enjoying the entertainment, stalls and the atmosphere.”

North Wind Tribal Dance at Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024North Wind Tribal Dance at Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024
Venues involved in the festival included The King’s Arms, The Black Bull, Haworth Village Hall and Haworth train station.

One of the highlights of the event were train rides for people near and far to witness the beauty of the Hope Valley.

