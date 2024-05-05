Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024: Steampunk fans head to the home of the Brontë sisters
The event is dubbed as the ‘biggest charity event’ of its kind in the UK where people dress up, inspired by Science Fiction literature.
The event which spread throughout the historic village raised vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice.
Rachael Dennis who performed at the event as part of North Wind Tribal Dance Group said: “It was stunning, everyone was dressed up, walking around and enjoying the entertainment, stalls and the atmosphere.”
Venues involved in the festival included The King’s Arms, The Black Bull, Haworth Village Hall and Haworth train station.
One of the highlights of the event were train rides for people near and far to witness the beauty of the Hope Valley.
