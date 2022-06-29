A streaker was tackled by security during an England test cricket match - after stripping fully naked in the crowd.

The joker attempted to run on to the field during the fourth day of England's test match against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds.

Before jumping the barrier while a crucial TMO call was being decided, the man managed to remove all his clothes without being noticed.

The moment a steward tackled a streaker at Headingley

He made a dash for it, but was tackled by a steward who spotted him emerging from the crowd.

In the video, the streaker barely makes it over the boundary before he is taken down and detained by stewards.

The man is then walked off the field and out of the stadium while the crowd jeered.

An amused onlooker said: "It's a really party atmosphere at the cricket and everyone was drunk and having a good time. We were sat on the famous Western Terrace when he ran out from in front of us stark naked.

"But sadly for him he didn't get very far before he was tackled. The steward who stopped him did so well, and Lord Patel came down personally to shake his hand and thank him."

The punishment for streaking at cricket matches can involve a hefty fine and a lifelong ban from all stadiums.