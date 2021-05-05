Headliners confirmed for Music Showcase Weekend at York Racecourse

Originally set to play in 2020, 80’s icon Rick Astley has been confirmed as the first headliner for the weekend, taking to the stage on Friday evening July 23, 2021.

Less than 24 hours later, McFly will be headlining following an afternoon of racing.

On the racecourse itself, Friday evening will see Pattern race action in the European Breeder’s Fund Lyric Stakes, with The Sky Bet York Stakes as the six-figure centrepiece of a seven-race card on Saturday, that will precede the concert.

Stradivarius ridden by Frankie Dettori on their way to winning the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

The dates in late July fall well after the scheduled “step 4 of the roadmap” so there is a positive approach to the occasion.

However, given both the current circumstances and that operating details for large venues are still awaited from Government; racegoers are offered a guaranteed refund in the event of Covid related alterations, as well as the reassurance that all Covid-19 protocols that are applicable at the time of the event, will be followed.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said: “Everyone at the course is really excited that these magical racing and music events are scheduled to return. With a northern boy set to play, then a band that bring a smile to many faces, add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it will prove a summer weekend to savour.”