A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Johnson condemned the “abhorrent attacks on Ukraine in the recent hours and days”.

“The Prime Minister told President Zelensky that the UK was rallying UN General Assembly members today, to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia at this afternoon’s UN meeting in New York,” the spokeswoman added.

“Sharing his disgust at the attacks on Ukraine, the Prime Minister said the UK was doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support and leadership in ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine and said it had been vital in holding back Russian forces.

“Both leaders agreed on the need for sanctions to go further to exert maximum pressure on president Putin in the coming days.

“The Prime Minister said his thoughts and prayers, and those of the UK, were with the Ukrainian people.”

