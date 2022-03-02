Damage caused by Russian shelling in Ukraine.

Ukraine in pictures: Heartbreaking images show destruction caused by Russian bombs in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has spoken to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky - as images show the destruction caused by Russia in the country.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Johnson condemned the “abhorrent attacks on Ukraine in the recent hours and days”.

“The Prime Minister told President Zelensky that the UK was rallying UN General Assembly members today, to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia at this afternoon’s UN meeting in New York,” the spokeswoman added.

“Sharing his disgust at the attacks on Ukraine, the Prime Minister said the UK was doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support and leadership in ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine and said it had been vital in holding back Russian forces.

“Both leaders agreed on the need for sanctions to go further to exert maximum pressure on president Putin in the coming days.

“The Prime Minister said his thoughts and prayers, and those of the UK, were with the Ukrainian people.”

Take a look through the gallery of images from Getty here.

1. Kharkiv

City hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling

Photo: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

2. City Hall

An interior view of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling

Photo: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

3. Kyiv

Police officers pass by wreckage of a building after reported shelling in Kyiv on March 2, 2022

Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

4. Tank destroyed

Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier (APC) BTR-4 destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Photo: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

