Heartbroken family thought they'd found missing cat - only to take in 'identical' dupe

A heartbroken family thought they'd found their beloved missing cat - only to realise they'd taken in an 'identical imposter'.

Sarah Moon and her daughters Phoebe, Imogen and Freya Kaye had searched desperately for their three-year-old feline Walter when he vanished before Christmas. They thought their prayers had been answered when a local family, in Pontefract, said they'd discovered a pussy matching his description.

However, their joy turned to despair after they took the strikingly similar cat home and realised she was in fact female - and not their precious pet. Sarah took the cat to a vet who couldn't find a microchip on her, and they've now felt compelled to give the dupe a home after she grew attached to them.

She said: "It's been horrendous, it's like losing a family member. It's been the worst Christmas. I can only imagine what it's like when people lose a human. It's been heart-wrenching, we're broken. It's almost giving us hope that if this cat can be found and picked up after a week and a half that Walter could be hanging out doing the same thing.

Phoebe and Imogen Kaye whose cat has gone missing but have adopted a lookalike feline

"It's quite apparent how they can latch onto a new family without a backward glance - they're not very loyal."

Retired police diver Sarah said Walter had gone missing from their address in Pontefract on December 16 last year after catching a mouse and going outside. She and her daughters then went door to door across the town to try and find him before a nearby family said they thought they'd tracked him down.

The green-eyed, tortoiseshell-coloured cat, which had a remarkably similar resemblance to Walter, was later revealed to be a different animal altogether. Sarah compared the bizarre mishap to the 2008 film Changeling, starring Angelina Jolie, in which her character's missing son is replaced with another boy.

She said the presence of the new cat in their home had complicated things emotionally.

Sarah said: "It's nice having a little cat in the house but it's confusing and upsetting. She's not Walter but she's so sweet. It's very strange. It's a bit like that film Changeling when they're sent the wrong son."

Sarah said she was still hoping that someone might be able to shed light on Walter's disappearance, describing him as a medium tomcat who has a collar and a disc.