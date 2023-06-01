Heartfelt tributes as BBC Radio Humberside presenter Burnsy bows out with last show

Tributes poured in as a well-loved radio presenter bowed out for the last time after his show was axed as part of changes which critics warn will "slowly kill off local radio".

David Burns presented his last Burnsy Show on BBC Radio Humberside after 12 years, one of a number of presenters across England whose shows are disappearing. The cuts were announced last October as part of an effort to refocus the broadcaster on a digital-first, multimedia strategy.

However many people have complained that removing unique programming takes the "local" out of local. The award-winning presenter is known for championing local bands and causes - such as saving Dead Bod - a painting on a shed at Hull Docks, once a familiar sight to passing seamen, which was about to be demolished.

Scunthorpe singer Mark Donaldson told the show: "The BBC shouldn't be getting rid of you, they should be getting more people like you." Filmmaker Dave Lee tweeted he expected the station to find a replacement to support the local cultural sector, adding: “If not, that’s even more harm done".

David Burns - bowing out after 12 years of the Burnsy Show