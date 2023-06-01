Heartfelt tributes as BBC Radio Humberside presenter Burnsy bows out with last show

David Burns presented his last Burnsy Show on BBC Radio Humberside after 12 years, one of a number of presenters across England whose shows are disappearing. The cuts were announced last October as part of an effort to refocus the broadcaster on a digital-first, multimedia strategy.
However many people have complained that removing unique programming takes the "local" out of local. The award-winning presenter is known for championing local bands and causes - such as saving Dead Bod - a painting on a shed at Hull Docks, once a familiar sight to passing seamen, which was about to be demolished.
Scunthorpe singer Mark Donaldson told the show: "The BBC shouldn't be getting rid of you, they should be getting more people like you." Filmmaker Dave Lee tweeted he expected the station to find a replacement to support the local cultural sector, adding: “If not, that’s even more harm done".
Memorable moments in the presenter's career including a spat with Vanessa Feltz, who mistook Hull for being on the seaside, were replayed, while many rang in to say it was a terrible decision and they wouldn’t tune in again. Hull councillor Rosie Nicola told the show "democracy would suffer badly". Burnsy – who was cheered out by his colleagues - told listeners he’d miss them but things change. He “genuinely didn’t know” whether he would continue commentating on football.