The clip, released by the RSPCA, shows the mother duck and her nine ducklings who were found trapped in a garden in Holmfirth.

Animal rescuer Inspector Kris Walker was called to the house on Huddersfield Road on Sunday, May 2, after a woman spotted the birds unable to escape.

The small family had waddled their way down some steep steps into the garden before the mother found they were unable to get back out.

The sweet moment a family of ducks are released back into a river has been captured on video

Insp Walker said: “The woman had monitored the family but after 24 hours they were still there and the mother was getting stressed so she contacted us for help.

“I was able to safely coax the family into some boxes and took them to a nearby beck where I released them.

“It was great to see them happily run into the water and swim off after the mum and I was able to catch the special moment on video.”