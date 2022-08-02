Several roads have been shut as crews deal with the fire at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane.

People are being asked to avoid the centre of Hebden Bridge, and the following roads are closed - Old Gate at its junction with Market Sreett, Bridge Gate at the junction with Keighley Road, Crown Street at the junction of Keighley Rd and Commercial Street, Albert Street at the junction of New Road, and Hope Street at the junction of New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called 2.12am, with people reported in the building.

The fire in Hebden Bridge town centre

Teams from eight fire stations were deployed, along with several specialist units and firefighters from Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Four properties either side were effected and 12 people were asked to leave these but firefighters say the buildings have been saved,

People in the area are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut because of smoke.