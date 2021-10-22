This year's Great Pumpkin Festival trail features 14 'scenes' scattered around the Calder Valley market town - but there will be no live music, entertainment or stalls to keep crowds to a minimum.

All of the carved creations by local sculptors Sand In Your Eye are designed to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

They include a Greta Thunberg pumpkin and a pumpkin family on the roof of a flooded house. Other themes include electric cars, single use plastic and endangered wildlife.

The festival runs this weekend (October 23 and 24) with live carving workshops in St George's Square from 10am-4pm.

Visitors can take part in a competition to find all 14 pumpkins by downloading a map of the trail.

Hebden Royd Town Council debuty clerk and project manager Emma Green said: “Although there is no festival hub this year, we hope you’ll still join us for some socially distanced seasonal fun. Don your wellies and winter layers and with the help of our map, you'll explore all the hidden quirky corners of Hebden Bridge, to find 14 spooktacular pumpkin scenes.

“In the past we’ve had pumpkins canoeing down the canal, ET cycling on a bike and a pumpkin contemplating a dip in the river. This is a great opportunity to bring your little monsters for a family friendly day out to celebrate the Halloween season and visit our picturesque market town.”

