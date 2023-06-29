It is a town quite unlike any other. Hebden Bridge has been transformed in recent years from being a traditional Yorkshire settlement to become a hotbed of art.

Few would ever have imagined a few generatioins ago how Hebden Bridge would take the alternative lifestyles to its heart and become renowned for its creativity.

Now the painters, sculptors, writers and others are planning to celebrate the biggest Hebden Bridge Open Studios ever. It runs from July 7-9 and will involve more than 100 artists opening their doors to the inquisitive public to allow them to “chat, see, buy and learn”.

But ahead of that there is the Hebden Bridge Open Studios Window Trail which runs from tomorrow (Jun 30) until July 9.

The Hebden Bridge Open Studios Window Trail 2023. Pictured Artist Carolyn Fielden showing her works in the window of Spring Tuition, West End, Hebden Bridge. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The creative festivities will begin ahead of the Open Studios event.

"From June 30 to July 9 over 60 local venues - from art galleries and quirky independent shops to food stores and barbers - will feature artwork by Open Studios artists in their windows, creating Window Trail of art through the town.

"Last year the window trail was incredibly popular. We had 40 windows in shops, bars and cafes featuring works by local artists.

"This year we have over 60 - which is pretty fantastic for a town the size of Hebden Bridge. It really shows the sense of community we have here.

“People can find details and a map of the “Hebden Bridge Open Studios Window Trail” on our website: hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org.

It will be a fine precursor to the open studios event, which is being hailed as the biggest yet.

Event organiser John Noble-Milner, also known as wildlife sculptor Geckoman, said: “This is the biggest Open Studios for Hebden Bridge yet - we have 107 individual artists taking part plus groups such as the Brier Hey Potters, Square Route Weavers and the Portrait Club.

“Hebden Bridge has a wonderfully eclectic and unique art scene and this year we are delighted to see more than 20 new artists opening their studio doors to join the event.

“Hebden Bridge Open Studios gives people a special and rare opportunity to meet artists, see their studios, hear about different creative processes and see works in progress.