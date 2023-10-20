People opposed to putting up telegraph poles in Hedon travelled to a broadband company’s head office to mark more than 1,000 pledging to boycott them.

Local councillors and activists travelled to MS3’s head office in Hessle’s Priory Park to present them with the pledge launched to try and stop the installation of poles in Hedon.

South West Holderness Cllr Steve Gallant said calls to stop putting up poles would continue to prevent the blighting of villages and towns like Hedon.

MS3 chief operating officer Tony Jopling said they had continued to follow the telegraph code of conduct during its works to install poles in Hedon in the last week.

Protesters against broadband poles gathered outside MS3\'s head office in Owen Avenue, Priory Park, Hessle

It comes as locals have turned out to try and block the installation of poles in parts of Hedon, beginning with blocking attempts on Westlands Drive on Monday, October 9.

Humberside Police officers eventually had to form a cordon around the area earmarked for works while contractors put up the poles.

Since then, the force attended on October 10, 12, 17 and 19, focusing on the Shields Road area. A small number of people and vehicles are understood to have obstructed the road.

Locals against the installations managed to see contractors off but they later returned and successfully put up poles with police help.

Protesters are calling for MS3 to change its plans to use telegraph poles rather than underground cables, launching their boycott to try and pressure them into doing so.

They have also lodged a petition calling for changes in the law to make broadband infrastructure subject to the normal planning process.

Broadband poles and cables are currently classed as permitted development, meaning companies need only apply for a council permit and give 28 days notice before installing them.

Cllr Gallant joined Cllr John Dennis, also of South West Holderness and locals outside the company’s offices in Owen Avenue. Cllr Gallant said the 1,061 pledges from Hedon, where around 2,000 are on the electoral register, represented a significant majority of the town.

Cllr Gallant said: “Today we went to MS3’s offices to tell them we have passed 1,000 pledges from Hedon households to boycott them and any internet service providers using poles.

“We continue to work with some MPs to get Ofcom to intervene or change the permitted development rules that allow these cowboys to blight our town and villages.”

Meanwhile, Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart said he was continuing to encourage companies to work with existing provider KCOM to find a solution.

The MP has also called on Ofcom and Telecommunications Infrastructure Minister John Whittingdale to investigate the issue.

Mr Stuart said: “I don’t want to see our streets littered with poles, and I want to make sure that the companies erecting them don’t impose poles on people without considering their needs.

“That’s why I’m working with all the companies involved to come to an agreement to make it possible for competition in broadband to exist.”

MS3 Chief Operating Officer Mr Jopling said many in Hedon had already pre-registered their interest in switching to company’s broadband deals.

He said: “Over the past week, MS3 has installed several poles on Shields Road and across Hedon in line with our build plan.