The Leeds-based TV presenter and actor is best known for co-presenting the BBC children’s programme Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013. From 2014 she has been a presenter on Countryfile.

In 2013, the mother-of-three married England national rugby league team player Richie Myler, who plays scrum-half and fullback for the Leeds Rhinos.

After nine years, the couple announced that they were no longer together on Instagram in April 2022.

Since then, Helen has thrown herself into dancing on Strictly with her dance partner Gorka Marquez.

She is currently the peoples’ third favourite Strictly contestant, with Will Mellor being the bookies’ favourite.

Helen and Gorka danced the Paso Doble in week four and earned 29 points (6,8,7,8).

After their dance on week four, Gorka encouraged her to believe in herself, telling her she is beautiful in a heartfelt speech that nearly brought her to tears.

Helen Skelton. (Pic credit: BBC)

“I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may feel like you’re not beautiful or good enough,” he said.

“But if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everybody here believes in you, your family.