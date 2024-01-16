The news of Leeds fashion shop Helen Sykes Fashions closing has evoked an emotional response from Yorkshire locals who have shared their fond memories of the business over the years.

Fashion savant Helen Sykes set up her business Helen Sykes Fashions with her twin daughters Carolynn and Ann Wray in 1979. Helen worked there until her death in 2017 and her daughter Carolynn worked there until 2018.

Mrs Wray and her daughter, Natalie Jackson, 44, took over the business for five years. Mrs Jackson worked part time at the business growing up before going full time in 2003.

There have been a variety of customers who shopped at the business from Yorkshire residents to celebrities and business women. Helen Sykes Fashions has always been a physical shop and the owners never sold their clothes and items online.

In September 2023, the owners decided to downsize the shop by moving to a smaller location which would have taken three months to renovate.

However, at the end of 2023, Mrs Jackson and Mrs Wray decided to close the shop permanently.

Yorkshire locals share memories of Leeds business Helen Sykes Fashions

“So sad. The end of an era. I used to drool over the gorgeous clothes in this shop.” - Ann Whitehead

“Bought my outfit for my son's wedding. Lovely helpful staff. What a shame it has to close.” - Susan Queen

“I bought an outfit for my daughter's wedding there. Beautiful clothes, shoes, bag and hat. The service was great, - I took the dress back to be altered after the wedding to make it more wearable for going out to dinner. Fantastic job done. Expensive but lovely.” - Pat Holmes

“So sad. Helen Sykes is an institution.” - Stroma Mcdermott

“I remember getting my going away outfit from Helen when she worked at Henry Burgers before starting her own shop, and then returning to see her at both shops and buying classy outfits.” - Lorraine Ripley

“How very sad. Helen Sykes was iconic. Beautiful clothes!” - Jane Elizabeth Andrews

“I went to school with Helen's twin daughters. We were friends for a long time. My sister walked the whippets for them after school. Happy retirement Ann.” - Carol Wood

“I bought my outfit for my son’s wedding at this boutique 22 years ago.” - David Carol Richmond

“End of an era. Maybe someone will follow on in their footsteps.” - Casada Home

“End of an era; the personal service and the clothes are so elegant. Bought many hats. Will miss you all. Happy Retirement Ann.” - Anne Corby

“So sad to hear that, beautiful lady. I was one of the care team that looked after Bill before he passed.” - Barbs Wilson

“My auntie Sheila worked for Helen and the family; she loved the shop and if she was still with us she would have been really upset about the closure. Great memories of visiting the shop. Helen was such a beautiful woman, sad to say farewell.” - Julie Slater

“Loved this shop. I bought two outfits for my son & daughters weddings here and they were just fabulous. Not just the clothes though, the personal customer service they give is something you just don’t see today…. Happy retirement!” - Kathryn Mary Forster

“I bought my wedding outfit from Helen Sykes, always something that bit more classy to choose from. Will be a sad day.” - Christine Boothroyd

“Oh really that's so sad! I was thinking of going soon to look for an outfit for my son's wedding in Sept.” - Maria Rosa Zanatta

“Aw mum got her wedding outfit from here.” - Shevaun Joy

“That’s sad my mum got her outfit for my wedding from here.” - Wendy Bowers

“I knew all three generations and have been shopping at Helen Sykes and going to fashion shows in the early days. Had so much fun. Loved it, will be sadly missed.” - Carole Marie Ward

“I remember that shop at Meanwood when I was a little girl!” - Julie-Pops Smith

“Bought an outfit for my son's wedding and was so pleased with it and the service bought one for my daughters too some years later! It is sad to hear of it closing.” - Judy Richardson

“Such a shame, they offered such a personal and lovely customer service with a lovely range of dresses.” - Karey Walsh

“Lovely family; during the 1980s and 1990s I had the pleasure of getting work from the family, helping to repair the steam pressing equipment. Happy days.” - Paul Cockcroft

“I remember her shop well when she was on Stonegate Road, my daughter Julie worked for her when she first left school, a classy lady was Helen.” - George Cockerham

“Helen Sykes will be greatly missed. I got both of my outfits for my son’s weddings-they were beautiful!” - Catherine Farley

“This is such sad news. Both my mum and mum in law came to get their outfits for our wedding 15 years ago. They both looked stunning.” - Nichola Palframan

“Oh no! It's a very sad day to lose such a landmark for Leeds retail.” - Fiona Collins