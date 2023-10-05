A teenage cricketer who snapped his ankle on the pitch will feature in the latest series of Helicopter ER.

Brendan Jackson, 15, was mid-game at Walton Park Cricket Club near Wetherby, when the accident happened in April this year. Whilst bowling his third over, his studs became caught in the pitch crease.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter was dispatched from Topcliffe Air Base in Thirsk, covering a 20-mile journey to reach Brendan.

Upon arrival, paramedics found him on the pitch, supported by his mother, Diane Sharp, and a doctor who was present with the opposing team. The doctor had stepped in to provide immediate assistance and made the initial 999 call.

15-year-old, Brendan Jackson, from Masham, features on Helicopter ER. Photo: Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Brendan's injury was severe - not only had he dislocated his ankle, but he had also fractured both bones in his lower leg. This raised concerns with the medical crew about potential complications due to reduced blood supply and potential nerve damage.

Brendan was given gas and air and ketamine to help with the pain and his leg was realigned using a splint to keep it stable, before he was transported to Harrogate District Hospital via land ambulance.

Looking back on his accident, Brendan said: "I remember my first reaction vividly; it was a mix of shock and fear. I just looked down, and all I could think was, 'Oh my word, what has happened, and will I ever be able to play cricket again?'

"It was a terrifying moment for me. When the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team showed up, it was a massive relief. They were like superheroes, and I'm so grateful for how they were able to take away some of my pain. I can't thank them enough for being there."

Once at hospital, Brendan underwent surgery to pin and plate his ankle. Reflecting on the incident, his mum Diane said: "It was a very traumatic day. I didn't see his leg initially; I just thought he had tripped. But once I heard him shouting in agony, I knew I had to rush over and keep him as calm as possible until more help arrived.

"The worst thing for me was hearing him scream when they moved his ankle into the splint. It was heartbreaking as a parent to witness him in so much pain. But when I heard the air ambulance coming, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. They were the first to arrive on the scene, and I knew they would be able to help relieve him of the excruciating pain he was suffering."

Despite challenges, Brendan plans to make a return to competitive sports in the near future.

His story will be shared on an episode of popular TV series Helicopter ER, when it returns to screens on October 6.