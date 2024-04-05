Hemingbrough: Village split over community hall ambition after doctors surgery and bus service lost

Scores of letters of objection and support from residents of Hemingbrough, near Selby, have been sent to North Yorkshire Council following revised plans to create 142 homes, open space and a community centre north of the A63 Hull Road being lodged by Barratt Homes and the Hall for Hemingbrough community group.

A planning application lodged with the authority states the development would see the national developer provide three acres of land and a £500,000 contribution towards a “state of the art community centre for all residents and surrounding areas promoting inclusivity and wellbeing for all”.

The papers state like many villages, Hemingbrough has “suffered from many local facilities closing over the years” and claims people in the village, through a survey in 2016, “wanted a place for the community to come together, activities for younger and older people and somewhere that offered sporting activities”.

Hemingbrough, where residents are divided over plans for a housing estate and community centre Picture: Google

The application states the housing estate would result in 28 affordable homes, an upgrading of crossing facilities on Hull Road and an 11 per cent habitat biodiversity net gain.

The papers add: “The development will provide a number of variations of house types and sizes, ensuring that the development can deliver the market and affordable housing needs of first-time buyers, downsizers, couples of all ages and families.”

In response to the application, some residents have urged the council to approve the development, saying it would provide a much-needed community facility and affordable houses for first-time buyers and growing families.

One resident wrote: “Currently, the existing facilities within the village are either old and lacking in modern facilities (Methodist Hall) or are focused on specific sporting groups, eg cricket, football and bowls.

“However, there is a lack of facilities for general sports, badminton, gym/fitness which the hall could provide as well as a modern meeting place which could support family parties and other recreational activities. It would potentially increase fitness and wellbeing within the community.”

However, many other residents have written to the council claiming Hemingbrough would not cope with at least 300 more residents and denounced the community centre as “a sweetener” to make the housing estate more acceptable.

“We have no bus service and nowhere for employment therefore there will be at least 150 more vehicles in and out of the new estate”, wrote one of the objectors. “The A63 is a heavily used fast road, with heavy lorries, wagons and an extreme number of massive tractors with trailers, entrance to the new estate is an accident waiting to happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have raised concerns over the impact on a nearby nature reserve and the loss of arable farmland, highlighting there are alternative brownfield sites nearby.