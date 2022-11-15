Hepworth Festive Market to be held at brand new Tileyard North development as part of Wakefield Light Up festival

A vibrant and bustling hub has always been the vision for those behind Tileyard North, a development set to become home to the largest creative community outside of London.

The complex, a refurbished Grade II-Listed textile mill on Wakefield’s waterfront, is set to host its first major event in the coming weeks, part of the district’s Christmas celebrations and a ‘Light Up’ festival.

The previously derelict mill buildings are being transformed into a 135,000 sq ft destination for creative industries such as music, film, TV and design. When complete, Tileyard North will include workshops, offices and studios, conference and events spaces, food and drink offerings, education facilities and a boutique hotel.

Phase one is due to begin opening in the coming weeks and on November 26 and 27, and again on December 3 and 4, independent artists, designers, makers and producers will come together at Tileyard North, for the annual The Hepworth Wakefield Festive Market. On both Saturdays, the neighbouring gallery will come alive with animations across its exterior, telling stories inspired by artist Barbara Hepworth and Yorkshire landscapes.

Part of the Light Up event at The Hepworth Wakefield last year.

Designed by Illuminos, the projections will form part of the Light Up festival led by Wakefield Council, taking place from November 16 to 27. In the city centre, an inaugural light up trail will run from November 18 to 20. The festival’s centrepiece, Futures, by Lucid Creates, is an installation which will lead visitors along a 50m walkway of optical illusions, moving light and mesmerising sound. The trail will also feature a giant illuminated ball of yarn located at the Art House, a series of intricate light-based artworks exploring Westgate’s rich heritage, as well as an array of light pieces throughout the city centre.

For the first time, the cathedral precinct will also host a winter wonderland festive market with more than 20 chalets and a cosy tipi bar with live entertainment. Event partners Wakefield Cathedral, Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre will be hosting a programme of festivities for families including face painting, street entertainment, a Santa’s Grotto and children’s creative workshops.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, says: “We’re incredibly excited for this year’s Light Up festival, which is bigger and better than ever before. In these challenging times it’s important we support our towns, our city and our wider communities and Light Up will do this, creating opportunities for us to come together.”

Light Up continues throughout the district, with events in South Elmsall, Castleford, Knottingley and Pontefract. The National Coal Mining Museum is also joining the festival with its Light Up IlluMine event from November 25 to 27. An underground Santa’s grotto will be in place 140 metres below the mine’s surface and at ground level, there’ll be brass band performances, lantern making and a Christmas fair.

