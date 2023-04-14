All Sections
Here's a look at some of The Yorkshire Post features this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 14th Apr 2023, 05:50 BST

Early in the week, we ran an interview with Yorkshire investigations journalist Peter Woolrich. He has been faced with guns, knives and a samurai sword but says writing his debut book was 'far scarier', as he blended fact with fiction. No one knows exactly which parts are true.

We heard how a mum who gave her son the ultimate gift of life with a kidney transplant is taking on an ultra-marathon in support of kidney research and looked at how children's charity Barnardo's is helping Yorkshire families who are struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

We looked ahead at what to expect from Channel 4 show The Big Interiors Battle hosted by AJ Odudu. It will see designers compete to win an apartment in Sheffield's Eyewitness Works development

Peter Woolrich, at his home in Harrogate. His first book is a blend between fact and fiction.Peter Woolrich, at his home in Harrogate. His first book is a blend between fact and fiction.
Elsewhere, we also took a look at how Calderdale has become a home away from home for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war. King’s Church in Halifax has become a haven for refugees through its Warm Welcome Space.

And in arts and culture, we looked at a new photography exhibition at Impressions Gallery which explores a mother and daughter's journey to Lahore and previewed National Theatre Public Acts production The Cyclops at Cast in Doncaster

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here.

