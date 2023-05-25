Two young people have died after getting into difficulty in water at a Yorkshire nature reserve.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to High Eske Nature Reserve, in Tickton, near Beverley, on Thursday night after reports of people in the water. The service said that, despite the best efforts of emergency service, two young people lost their lives. Their ages have not been released.

Four other people had to be rescued by the fire service boat, while Humberside Police divers were also at the scene.

A statement from the fire service said: “Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Humberside Police, and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were in attendance and worked together. A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service launched its boat in a bid to save the youngsters

“The service is working closely with Humberside Police, and the area is currently closed to the public as we continue to investigate this very tragic incident.

"The service would like to stress the importance of remaining safe around open water and the clear advice from the Emergency Services is that people should not enter the water. Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes etc. are highly dangerous and people should not enter them.”

Humberside Police has been contacted for more information.