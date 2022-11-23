A man is in hospital after falling from the roof of a building in York in the early hours of the morning.

North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 4am in the early hours of 23 November, North Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a distressed man had climbed onto the roof of a building in High Ousegate in York.

“A short time later the man fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

York city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty and to allow investigators to examine the scene.

“A cordon is currently in place while police remain at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad