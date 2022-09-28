Hilarious no-tears chopping onion hack: Yorkshire Butchers shares viral video

Malcolm Michaels Butchers, based in Leeds, helped Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin shoot to Youtube stardom while working for the Yorkshire-based shop.

Now two more of its staff have gone viral online with their chopping onion hack.

In the video - which has 70k views so far on facebook alone - Marcus Leary can be seen with watery eyes while chopping onions, but fellow butcher and sidekick Natahan Thorp is wearing goggles to avoid his eyes watering.

The pair of youngsters have butchery in their blood and have learnt the tricks of the trade when it comes to creating comical videos too, they also do a popular Sausage of the Week vlog.

Malcom Michaels, owner of the butchers based at Crossgates Shopping Centre said: “The video is hilarious, the boys are getting better and funnier.”

