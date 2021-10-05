Historic vessel's move to new permanent home postponed because of high winds

Spurn Lightship at her old mooring in Hull Marina Picture: Terry Carrott

The Lightship, which served for 48 years as a navigation aid in the approaches of the Humber Estuary, was due to move to Dunston’s shipyard on William Wright Dock for an overhaul, as part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project.

Working with port operations and Tug Masters, an alternative date will now be identified to coincide with a high tide.

A second historic vessel, the Arctic Corsair, the last survivor of Hull's massive “sidewinder” trawling fleet, is still scheduled to move from her current berth on Alexandra Dock to William Wright Dock from 5pm on Wednesday, where she will also be restored.

She will be towed along the Humber by two tugs at approximately 5.45pm, going past Victoria Dock and heading towards Humber Quays, arriving at Albert Dock gates around 7pm.