Homeless Street Angels: 'The number of people in work with homes who need our support has risen beyond capacity'

Many people end up homeless, some have come out of prison or hospital while others have suffered a bereavement or loss of income, but a Yorkshire charity has said that finding people a home is only one part of this complex issue.

“We’re seeing more people with homes that need help with food, clothes and shoes,” said Becky Joyce who is co-founder of Homeless Street Angels in memory of her sister Abi.

Becky set up the homeless charity with her sister Shelley but they quickly had to extend their reach to help people who are in homes and struggling.

The pair along with a team of volunteers deliver food parcels, run a food bank and go on a weekly outreach into Leeds city centre handing out hot food and drink.

Homeless Street Angels

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went along to volunteer at their Thursday night outreach.

Yorkshire is a region of affluence and extreme poverty, but more people are slipping into the poverty bracket as they struggle to make ends meet despite working.

I saw this on the streets of Leeds city centre. Some people were enjoying post-work drinks and dinner while others were waiting to be fed by the Homeless Street Angels.

My partner and I parked up our warm car as we stepped out into the chilling night air.

Becky Joyce set up Homeless Street Angels in memory of her sister Abi

This was nothing in comparison to those living on the streets or those in homes which they can’t afford to heat or the many people who move into social housing and can’t afford carpets or curtains.

“It’s not just homeless people we’re helping, we’re seeing more people than ever who need clothes, food and even shoes,” said Becky Joyce.

We met Becky and her team in a city centre car park as they unloaded the van of supplies which included toiletries, clothes and a menu of food Becky had cooked and boxed up to hand out along with a hot drink.

Becky said: “It’s important people have a choice of what to eat so they will enjoy it.

Sophie Mei Lan and Danny Malin went on outreachn with the Angels

“I know what it’s like when your life spirals out of control and you end up on the streets. For me it was getting hooked on drugs.”

All the volunteers were assigned a trolley before we ventured to a few places where people would be expectantly waiting for us.

First stop was Briggate, Leeds city centre’s main shopping street. On one side of the street we were standing rummaging for shoes for people and underwear as well as handing out hot food and on the other side of the street you could see people socialising. It really felt like a city of two halves.

Becky fears however that there’ll be even more people using their services soon as the cost of living crisis continues to deepen.

On the streets of Leeds

She said: “We have seen the number of people we support grow every day. It’s hard to keep up with the demand.

“We give out vital supplies and also try and help with dental care, but sometimes people just need a hug.”

But as supplies are limited the Homeless Street Angels have to be mindful that only those who need them the most get them.

“Some people don’t have coats or shoes, so we have to make sure they get them first,” said Becky.

While the odd person tried to take extra, what really struck me was that most people who were in need wouldn’t take items they didn’t need or wouldn’t use.

Rather than the overindulgence that a lot of us delve into when we’re out shopping or drinking in Leeds city centre, those really on the brink noticed how much an item wasted could impact another person in need.

We made sure people were matched with the right size of clothing and shoes as well as toiletries.

After a couple of hours, it was time for us to get back home for the kids. For us, it was only a brisk walk to a cosy car and then a drive to our warm home where we have food in the fridge. Two hours a week on the cold streets with the knowledge we had a warm home to go to is nothing compared to those who really are feeling the brunt of the cost of living crisis and hard times.

Fortunately, the Homeless Street Angels and other organisations are working tirelessly to help those in need to offer a little bit of hope and respite from this incomprehensible situation.

Homeless Street Angels also run a food bank alongside the outreach, they help people to be rehomed and to furnish their homes and to cope with the rising demand, the charity wants to raise enough cash to buy its own property to create a permanent base where they can offer more support to those in need.

But time is of the essence for the aptly named organisation as more people than ever before are struggling to make ends meet.