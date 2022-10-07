More than 40 free or low-cost events and attractions have been lined up for the three-day programme by organising charity Keighley Creative, for which Javed is the cultural heritage and diversity lead. Among them is a ‘peace meal’, with the theme of journeys into Keighley.

“It aims to build bridges between people who might not normally have an opportunity to meet each other, and to replace ignorance and fear of the unknown with increased familiarity and a sense of the richness that diversity can bring,” Javed says.

“This interfaith Peace Meal gives people a chance to socialise, enjoy good food in the company of their neighbours and discuss ways in which they and their faith communities could build stronger connections with each other.”

Stand-up poet Kate Fox will return to her hometown with a performance of Where There’s Muck There’s Bras at Keighley Library as part of the festival. Photo supplied by Keighley Creative

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, at Keighley Shared Church, begins at 6pm today and will include a screening of Ruth & Safiya, a short film written and directed by Bradford-based filmmaker Louisa Rose Mackleston.

It follows Ruth, a local pensioner, as she meets Syrian refugee Safiya and proves that the power of earth and nature can build relationships that transcend age, race and nationality.

Also taking place this evening is a performance by Keighley-born stand-up poet Kate Fox. Her show, Where There’s Muck, There’s Bras explores the sung and unsung women of the north and will be followed by an in-conversation event with the writer, performer and broadcaster.

Cecil Green Arts will be returning to the grounds of Cliffe Castle Park on Saturday, with a lantern parade of stars and their giant puppets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights include empty retail spaces in the Airedale Shopping Centre and the Royal Arcade being turned into giant art installations, with people able to draw on the walls and floors using materials inside the shops, and the chance to hear music from qawwali artist Qaisar Mahmood and his group.

And for those interested in trying something new there are a number of workshops including an introduction to the art of recording music, live sound production, a jazz drumming workshop and a beginners ukulele session.

In a writing with cultural sensitivity workshop, Bradford-born author Abda Khan will talk about her journey into the world of literature.

Having worked with victims of domestic violence throughout her career as a lawyer, Abda realised how she could use her experiences to inspire gripping plots, raise awareness and help women from a range of backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad