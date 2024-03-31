Councillors are due to decide plans for the council-owned property which is on Hornsea’s South Promenade at a meeting on April 8. The volunteers are hoping the new terrace will be a big earner – although they will need to seek funding to pay for its £350,000 cost.

Hornsea Town Council backs the plans and 32 people have written in favour, saying it will improve the area as well as helping fund the lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A glass balustrade will surround the terrace, which will seat up to 40 people, and it will have an external staircase as well as a lift installed so everyone can access the roof.

Artist's impression of the new rooftop terrace

As well as having a lifeboat station on the site, Hornsea Rescue runs a boat launch on behalf of East Riding Council. Its cafe is one of the biggest sources of income for the charity, which relies on public donations to keep it afloat.