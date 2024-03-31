Hornsea: Backing for lifeboat charity's plans for rooftop terrace overlooking the North Sea
Councillors are due to decide plans for the council-owned property which is on Hornsea’s South Promenade at a meeting on April 8. The volunteers are hoping the new terrace will be a big earner – although they will need to seek funding to pay for its £350,000 cost.
Hornsea Town Council backs the plans and 32 people have written in favour, saying it will improve the area as well as helping fund the lifeboat.
A glass balustrade will surround the terrace, which will seat up to 40 people, and it will have an external staircase as well as a lift installed so everyone can access the roof.
As well as having a lifeboat station on the site, Hornsea Rescue runs a boat launch on behalf of East Riding Council. Its cafe is one of the biggest sources of income for the charity, which relies on public donations to keep it afloat.
Manager Sue Hickson-Marsay previously told The Yorkshire Post the terrace may not be great in the rain, hail or snow - but in better weather there would be views across the sea to the chalk cliffs of Flamborough.