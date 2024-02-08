Woodthorpe Hall Garden Centres Ltd, of Woodthorpe, Alford, Lincolnshire, was fined £18,000 after pleading guilty at Beverley Magistrates to six charges of breaching fire safety regulations.

The cushions, which were on display at Hornsea Garden Centre, Hornsea Road, Sigglesthorne, were for use indoors on sofas and beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beverley Magistrates heard that East Riding of Yorkshire Council trading standards officers carried out a routine inspection at the garden centre on April 17 2023 and spotted the non-labelled cushions, which came in nine different designs.

All the samples taken away failed the flammability testing

Two were taken away for further inspection.

Officers went back and collected the remaining 118 cushions. Samples were sent off for flammability testing at Fire International Ltd but they all failed the tests.

A representative of Woodthorpe Hall Garden Centres Ltd pleaded guilty to the charges on January 31.

The company was fined £3,000 for each charge, and ordered to pay costs of £4,854, and a victim surcharge of £2,000.

The cushions were forfeited and destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Padgham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s trading standards manager, said people should make sure cushions and other soft furnishings have the correct labels attached. He said: “These cushions were very dangerous and posed a serious fire risk to those who had bought them.

"The company involved in this case is an experienced trader which failed in its obligations in relation to the safety regulations when simple physical checks would have revealed the inadequate labelling of the products.

"I would urge anyone buying items such as cushions and soft furnishings to ensure they have the correct safety labels attached so they know the items they are taking into their homes are safe.