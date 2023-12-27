Plans have been submitted for a stunning rooftop terrace at the home of independent lifeboat charity Hornsea Rescue.

The volunteers are hoping that the new terrace will be a big earner – although they will need to seek funding to pay for its £350,000 cost.

Manager Sue Hickson-Marsay said people would enjoy views as far as the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The terrace, which will seat 30 to 40 people, will be surrounded by a glass balustrade and an external staircase and a lift will be installed so everyone can access the roof. Once planning permission is granted by East Riding Council fund-raising will start in earnest.

Artist's impression of the new rooftop terrace

Hornsea Rescue occupies a prominent corner position in the resort, looking out to the North Sea.

As well as having a lifeboat station on the site, it runs a boat launch on behalf of East Riding Council.

Its cafe is one of the biggest sources of income for the charity, which relies on public donations to keep it afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hickson Marsay said they often got visitors asking whether they could go on the roof, adding: “The beauty of it is that it will be accessible to everybody.

Hornsea Boat Launch

"Children will be able to go up, so will disabled people. It won’t be very good in the rain, hail or snow, but when they look out there they can see chalk cliffs, the coastal erosion, wind farms, fishing boats going out – there’s so much you can talk about for educational visits.

“Once we know we have planning permission and we can move forward all the grant applications will start to go in.

“If anyone can support us with any of that it would be wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had taken a year longer to get everything ready for the planning application to go in.

Artist's impression of the new rooftop terrace

Structural engineer Anthony Marjerison had been vital in providing technical information, she said.

She said: “I don’t think anyone is opposing it yet – I hope they don’t.”

The charity had humble beginnings in a pig shed nearly 30 years ago but has evolved to include a purpose-built boat house and sea safe educational centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer-led service goes out to broken down boats and children blown out to sea on inflatables.

They also take part in searches for missing people and helping those in distress in the water.

It cost around £50,000 a year to run with the maintenance of tractors being one of the biggest outgoings along with insurance, fuel and equipment maintenance.

As well as creating extra jobs, the terrace should increase footfall at the southern end of the promenade as well as increasing awareness of the boat launch and lifeboat station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Miller, chairman of Hornsea Civic Society, said members hadn’t had a chance to discuss the application yet. He said: “I can’t really see any grounds for anyone to object. As far as I am concerned personally, it’s no problem at all – it gives you that extra bit of height to look out to sea.”