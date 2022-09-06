Housebuilder criticised over mystery delays to Yorkshire bridge which hasn't opened six months after it was finished

Several elected members of North Yorkshire County Council’s Richmond constituency committee voiced dismay at Taylor Wimpey’s performance in completing the long-awaited £12m North Northallerton bridge, saying residents were becoming increasingly frustrated at being unable to use it.

The meeting heard a date had yet to be set to open the route over Brompton Beck and the Middlesbrough-to-Northallerton railway line, between Darlington Road and Stokesley Road, which has been designed to reduce traffic jams which regularly tail back through the county town from Low Gates level crossing.

The meeting heard residents could not understand why the bridge had not opened some six months after its construction appeared to have been completed.

The bridge is meant to alleviate congestion in Northallerton town centre

A highways officer replied there had still been “significant elements” to undertake, such as addressing safety concerns, signage and lighting.

After years of searching for a solution to congestion, the scheme was granted consent as part of the North Northallerton estate in 2015.

When work on the three-span structure and link road started in April 2017 excitement built in the town after a sign was erected stating it would open in spring 2019.

The project has since been hit by numerous delays, such as the electrification of the railway line, ground conditions and Covid-related work restrictions.

The meeting was told the council, as the highway authority, was still awaiting a safety report on the structure from the developer as well as the bridge being approved by Network Rail.

The meeting heard the authority had been pressing Taylor Wimpey to get the scheme completed, but had been “pushing on half-closed doors”.

A highways officer added: “We’re not in a position to give an opening date as yet because we don’t know what’s within the safety report or if there’s any recommendations that need to be implemented.”

Northallerton North councillor Steve Watson said it was disappointing Taylor Wimpey had “dragged its feet” over the bridge and questioned whether it would be possible to at least open the footpath.

He said: “We have a brand new estate on one side of the bridge with children that need to access the school on the other side. We have to be seen to be making some progress.”

Coun Watson said he would be writing to the board of the firm pointing out their part in building the bridge had been “absolutely pathetic, with no focus on timescales”.

Romanby councillor and deputy leader of Hambleton District Council, Peter Wilkinson, said there was “a massive amount of public interest” in the bridge opening, particularly as some children were facing a significant detour to get to school.

He highlighted how the scheme had been part-funded with £5m of public money as it had been deemed very important for Northallerton’s economy.

After the meeting a Taylor Wimpey spokeswoman said the firm understood residents’ frustration over the bridge.