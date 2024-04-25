Housing developer agrees to move 'pit wheel' in Yorkshire mining village back to its original location after complaints

Jones Homes has agreed to move a memorial pit wheel back to welcome visitors to the village after it was moved during the construction of 94 houses off Wood Lane.

A petition signed by 460 residents called for the wheel to be ‘repositioned in its correct location’, and Treeton Parish Council added that ‘the wheel was a gift and an important memorial to mine workers’.

The wheel was moved toward the entrance to the estate, from its original position facing traffic coming into the village, in a bid to make way for road access to the new estate.

The pit wheel in Treeton, near Rotherham

The council requested that the housebuilder reorientate the wheel so that it faces visitors on their approach into Treeton.

Jones Homes submitted a revised retrospective planning application to request the wheel remain where it was, which was refused.

RMBC has now accepted a further application for the wheel to be moved to welcome visitors into the village.

An officer report states: “As a result of the unauthorised changes the colliery wheel monument therefore acts as an entrance feature to the new housing estate as opposed to the village as a whole.

“This amended proposal now intends to reposition the unauthorised monument so that it faces North East, fulfilling its purpose as an entrance feature to the village.

“This includes new brick/stone planters, the wheel itself and the coal wagons.

“The existing unauthorised planters associated with the wheel will be partially retained on site as an additional landscape feature.”