Councillors have refused plans to build 25 homes in Cononely after the developer said it would not be financially viable to include any affordable homes.

Calvert Homes submitted ammended plans for the development on land off Meadow Close after previous bids had been refused last year. The updated scheme included a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties with part of the site allocated for development in Craven District Council’s Local Plan, which identifies where housing can be built until 2032.

The council’s local plan stipulates that all greenfield developments must include at least 30 per cent affordable homes, however, an independent valuation of the proposed project found it would not be viable for the developer if it included the required seven affordable homes.

Calvert Homes instead offered to make a £250,000 contribution towards open spaces and local schools, which a council officer said in a report it “considered reasonable”. The meeting included a brief presentation from planning agent Marcus Whitmore who said the application had met all of the council’s planning policies.

Land off Meadow Close in Cononley

But the plans have proved to be unpopular in the village, with 111 people sending letters of objection due the loss of green space, impact on roads and the number of affordable homes put forward. Cononley resident Katie Smith told councillors that approving the scheme without any affordable homes would set a “dangerous precedent” for other developers.

She said many young people had been priced out of living in the village where they grew up due to high house prices. She added: “Our children cannot stay here because there’s no affordable housing”.

Despite an officer’s report that recommended approval, councillors lined up to share their objections, including Green Party councillor for Cononley, Andy Brown, who also lives in the village. Cllr Brown said if the council were to approve the scheme, “our policy [on affordable housing] is in tatters”.

Labour Party councillor for Skipton West, Chris Rose said she was also “very concerned” about the removal of affordable homes. She added: “As a council we should be encouraging affordable housing so I’m not at all happy that this particular site.”

Conservative member Gargrave and Malhamdale, Alan Sutcliffe, was the lone voice to speak out against refusal, warning councillors that it could leave the authority open to a costly legal challenge. He said: “I don’t like a number of facets of the application but I haven’t yet heard a strong enough case for refusal. If it doesn’t stand up on appeal, council tax payers will pick up the bill.”