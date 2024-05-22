For over a decade a team of archaeologists from the University of Cambridge have been unveiling the mysteries of the Aldborough site and its significance to the Roman north. At the heart of this archaeological research stands the scholarly duo, Professor Martin Millett and Dr Rose Ferraby, of the Faculty of Classics at the University of Cambridge.

They have discovered that the sleepy bucolic village was once an ancient administrative and industrial capital, and their research has revealed Aldborough's significance as the beacon of Roman influence in the North. A recent excavation, culminating in September 2023, unveiled a treasure trove of evidence showcasing Aldborough's prowess in ironworking, a testament to its stature as an industrial juggernaut of its time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Millett said: “Imagine a bustling metropolis teeming with life – a mosaic of agrarian farmers, opulent mosaic houses, and skilled craftsmen from diverse corners of the Roman Empire converging in a cultural tapestry that defined Aldborough's essence.”

Excavation in full swing at Aldborough in 2023

Past finds include a mosaic with images of the Greek muses with labels (in Greek) hinting at a multicultural melting pot, where languages intertwined and craftsmanship flourished.

The importance of Aldborough as a centre for trade extended across the Roman north, a wooden tablet from Vindolanda near Hadrian's Wall includes a request to ‘bring back wine from Aldborough.’ And it seems that that ironworks of Aldborough were key to supplying the army on Hadrian's Wall.

The Ure river would have been a key route for trade and commerce and people from across the Empire would have mixed together, creating a vibrant cultural hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finished excavation in 2023 at Aldborough.

Guided by the legacy of their predecessors, today's archaeologists are meticulously piecing together the puzzle of Aldborough, bridging the past with the present.

Supported by Cambridge University and a dedicated cadre of volunteers, the team has unearthed rich and varied evidence that not only illuminate the town's historical tapestry but also paint a vivid picture of its evolution through the ages.

From the smoky forges of ironworking to the cultural exchanges that once echoed through its streets, Aldborough's story is one of resilience and adaptation. As pollen records whisper tales of a dynamic environment that became increasingly polluted by industry during the Roman period and beyond.

Archaeologist, Rose Ferraby said: “As more and more ancient artifacts come to light, a sense of reverence and protection envelops this archaeological gem, urging us to cherish and safeguard our shared heritage. History is something for all of us to love and enjoy, to learn about the past helps us understand the present and reflect on our future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excavations at Aldborough

One of the most striking features of Aldborough is its mosaics, which once adorned the floors of opulent Roman villas, offering a glimpse into the artistic prowess of the era. Visitors to the local museum can see these intricate works of art, each tile a testament to the craftsmanship and creativity of the ancient artisans. From geometric patterns to elaborate scenes depicting mythological tales, the mosaics of Aldborough stand as a vivid reminder of the town's 1,800 year old rich cultural heritage.

Stepping into the museum, visitors are greeted by a treasure trove of artifacts unearthed from the archaeological digs in and around Aldborough. From Roman pottery to ancient coins, each exhibit tells a story of the town's past, offering a window into the daily lives of its inhabitants. The centrepiece of the museum is the renowned 'Smith's Pot,' a relic that symbolises Aldborough's legacy as an industrial powerhouse during Roman times.

Beyond the museum walls, Aldborough beckons visitors to explore its beautiful surroundings with a village maypole, the picturesque village, with its rolling hills and meandering river, provides a serene backdrop for what was once a bustling Roman centre.

For those seeking a deeper immersion into the cultural tapestry of Aldborough, the Northern Aldborough Festival, now in its 30th year, offers a unique opportunity to experience classical music from world class performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Millett and volunteers excavating the blacksmiths workshop at Aldborough

It has rapidly established itself as one of the most prestigious classical music events in the country. The Times recently described it as “well on its way to being one of the leading fixtures on the classical music calendar.” Visitors to the festival can enjoy classical, jazz and pop music culminating in a outdoor pop concert for picnics and dancing in the grounds of Aldborough Manor, whose gardens are shaped around the Roman ruins.

This year the Northern Aldborough Festival also welcomes, TV favourite and history buff, Sir Tony Robinson, who will be giving a talk at St Andrew’s Church on June 20 at 7.30pm.

Tony should feel right at home in Aldborough as he has a keen interest in history and archaeology and is president of the Young Archaeologists’ Club and since the early 1990s he has hosted multiple, hit television series about history and archaeology, most notably the long-running Channel 4 series Time Team and The Worst Jobs in History.

In its mosaics and museums, in its festivals and folklore, Aldborough stands as a living testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of history to captivate and inspire.

The Roman Museum is open Friday to Sunday, plus Bank Holidays, from 10am-5pm.