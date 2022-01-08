How sheepdog 'experience days' near Baildon Moor are proving popular with dog lovers keen to learn new tricks

Now, with a steep rise in border collie owners seeking guidance, sheepdog experience days have taken off on the hills and fields surrounding Baildon Moor.

Vicki Metcalfe, an experienced trainer from Mainline Border Collie Centre, has long opened up options for people wanting to try their hand at learning with her own flock of shepherd's companions.Increasingly, she said, new dog owners are seeking support, while many more people are grasping opportunities to explore the great outdoors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Everybody likes to see a border collie in its natural environment. They see One Man and his Dog on the BBC and think maybe they'd like to have a go.

Vicki Metcalfe, of Mainline Border Collie Centre, with working 4 1/2 year old Border Collie called Gail. Picture James Hardisty.

"In recent times, people have found it a good escape, getting out to the country. There's you and the dog and the sheep, out in nature in this beautiful scenery. It's totally unique."

Mrs Metcalfe, 47, comes from a long line of farmers, and first tried her hand at trialling with her mother when she was aged just 10.

Determined to train her own dog, it had proved a "disaster", she said, but she soon learned, and went on to feature herself on One Man and His Dog as a young handler.

Pictured Vicki Metcalfe, working 8 year old Border Collie called Chill. Image: James Hardisty

Launching sheepdog experience days some years ago in Bingley under the banner Thinking Like Canines (TLC), Mrs Metcalfe set out to give people a taste of a dog's working life.

Simple commands, from 'come by', to 'walk on', are accompanied by sharp whistle blows, indicating for the dogs to turn or to halt.

She said: "I take my dogs out in a field where there's a little footpath that runs alongside. People just stand and watch.

"They don't see it anywhere else - in a little village you might see someone riding a horse, but you don't often see someone working a sheepdog."

Vicki Metcalfe, of Mainline Border Collie Centre, with working 4 1/2 year old Border Collie called Gail. Picture James Hardisty.

Busy year

The experience days have always proved popular, but increasingly people are visiting for other reasons. Some, she said, want to overcome fears, or enjoy time in the countryside.

With an increase in people getting border collies over recent months, there's been a rise in pet consultancies.

She said: "It's always been popular. Some people have dogs, one was scared of sheep and dogs and came for therapy. People want to do something to get out into the fresh air.

Vicki Metcalfe, of Mainline Border Collie Centre, runs Border Collie experience days which involves learning the traditional art of shepherding, viewing the sheepdogs having a training session, commands such as, "Away" and "Come By". Image: James Hardisty

"This past year has been so busy as everybody has been out and got themselves a border collie, and they want to learn more. It's unbelievable how quickly they progress.

"It's a good way to get away from the pressures of everything. Working with dogs helps everyone relax."

____________________________________________________________________________________________